Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a night of tumultuous Fourth of July celebrations, Bryan Police Department has released about two minutes of edited body-camera and in-car footage from Sunday night.

On July 4, Bryan police say they received more than 20 calls between 7:20 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the area of East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive over concerns of fireworks, gunfire, disturbances, criminal mischief and threats. According to police, people shot fireworks at vehicles driving by, shot fireworks at other people and lit fireworks in the middle of the road. As a result, roadways had minimal visibility due to the smoke from fireworks.

BPD said they’re releasing the footage to “help the community get an idea of the safety concerns observed,” according to the Facebook post, but stressed that footage identifying individual community members had been redacted.

In the video, fireworks can be seen exploding in the street, into crowds of people, and near structures.

Bryan police say a total of 10 people were arrested and three officers received minor injuries.

