Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.(Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) An incident Tuesday morning at a home in a cul-de-sac on Iron Horse Trail near China Spring Intermediate School on the north side of Waco Regional Airport drew a heavy law enforcement response.

The apparent standoff continued through the afternoon and came to an end Tuesday evening.

A neighbor said officers have been in the neighborhood since around 8:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the home after a family member requested a welfare check, a police spokesman said.

This was not a criminal offense but a mental health situation.

An MHMR crisis team was at the scene and obtained a mental health warrant.

Authorities say the man finally gave himself up after seven and a half hours.

Crews took him into custody and transported him to a local hospital.

