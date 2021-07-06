Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
WACO, Texas (KWTX) An incident Tuesday morning at a home in a cul-de-sac on Iron Horse Trail near China Spring Intermediate School on the north side of Waco Regional Airport drew a heavy law enforcement response.
The apparent standoff continued through the afternoon and came to an end Tuesday evening.
A neighbor said officers have been in the neighborhood since around 8:30 a.m.
Officers responded to the home after a family member requested a welfare check, a police spokesman said.
This was not a criminal offense but a mental health situation.
An MHMR crisis team was at the scene and obtained a mental health warrant.
Authorities say the man finally gave himself up after seven and a half hours.
Crews took him into custody and transported him to a local hospital.
A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
