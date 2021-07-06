Advertisement

Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son