Advertisement

Local H-E-B closed temporarily while electricians look for source of smoke in building

Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the...
Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the building, a fire official said.(Courtesy Sharon Bostick)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The H-E-B store at North 19th Street and Park Lake Drive in Waco was closed temporarily late Tuesday afternoon while electricians looked for the source of smoke in the building.

Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the building, a fire official said.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

The smoke appears to have been the result of an electrical issue, the official said.

An Oncor crew and H-E-B electricians were checking the store’s electrical system.

The store will remain closed until the issue is identified and corrected, the official said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Stranger performs CPR until help arrives
Belton woman reunites with woman who performed CPR, saved her life inside local store
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas