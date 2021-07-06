Local H-E-B closed temporarily while electricians look for source of smoke in building

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The H-E-B store at North 19th Street and Park Lake Drive in Waco was closed temporarily late Tuesday afternoon while electricians looked for the source of smoke in the building.

Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the building, a fire official said.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

The smoke appears to have been the result of an electrical issue, the official said.

An Oncor crew and H-E-B electricians were checking the store’s electrical system.

The store will remain closed until the issue is identified and corrected, the official said.

