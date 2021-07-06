Man arrested, charged after chase in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been arrested and charged after a chase in Wichita County.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 a.m. on June 27, a deputy tried to stop a Honda According in the 1400 block of Burkburnett Road. Officials said the driver stopped and was told to show his hands, but he kept going.

Authorities said he then went down residential streets before going on U.S. 281. He finally stopped near Scotland and got out of the car and took off running.

After he hopped a fence, the driver, Patrick Eugene Fulmer, was arrested.

Fulmer was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before being transported to the Wichita County Detention Center.

He has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

