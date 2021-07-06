Advertisement

Man with autism robbed, stranded by ‘friends’ in Ala. gets help home from law enforcement

A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin, stranded...
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin, stranded 600 miles from home, and made arrangements with a lieutenant with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to help get him back to Indiana.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Several law enforcement agencies worked together to help a man with autism return home after being robbed and stranded at a gas station 600 miles away.

Willinaus Bolin, 23, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was on the way to Florida with some “friends” when they physically pushed him out of the car and robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery, Alabama, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“They allegedly took advantage of him for the money that he had worked to earn for several days mowing yards,” the sheriff’s office posted in a statement Monday on Facebook.

Bolin was left behind with no phone or money to get home.

Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were the first to help Bolin.

He explained to the officers that his father was killed in 9/11 and his mother is diabetic and disabled with only having one leg.

The officer took Bolin to a Waffle House in Vestavia Hills, where they contacted local law enforcement.

Officers with the Vestavia Hills Police Department tried to get Bolin a bus ticket and flight home, but none were available.

Instead, they drove him to Fultondale Police Department, sparking “a chain reaction of kindness.”

An officer with the Fultondale Police Department took Bolin to the Cullman County Sheriff Deputy, who then got him something to eat.

Then, a sergeant from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office picked up Bolin and made arrangements with a lieutenant with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to connect at the Huntsville-Browns Ferry exit on I-65.

The sergeant gave Bolin $20 and wished him well on his journey home.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son