Missing Fort Hood soldier has returned to post

‘We are relieved with the positive outcome’
Spc. Abram Salas II has returned to his unit.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Spc. Abram Salas II, 21, who was the focus of a search that started after he failed to report for duty on June 23, returned to his unit on Saturday, Fort Hood confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

“We are relieved with the positive outcome of this incident” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood.

“I would like to thank Spc. Salas’ family for their assistance in this matter. Their productive engagement was decisive,” he said.

Fort Hood officials confirmed late last week confirmed Salas was “safe and residing with relatives in the San Antonio area.”

An initial investigation revealed Salas left post of his own accord.

An investigation into details of his disappearance continues, the post said.

Salas, 21, got married just days before he disappeared, and family members said they believed the marriage and the disappearance were connected.

“He got married and everybody found out about it on social media, and no one knew about this person before,” Teresa Kiphen, the soldier’s aunt, said earlier.

