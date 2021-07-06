Advertisement

Pink plastic cup could lead investigators to vandal who did some damage at area cemetery

The cup was recovered after the damage was discovered Tuesday.
The cup was recovered after the damage was discovered Tuesday.(Mills County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) – Mills County investigators have released a photo of a pink plastic cup recovered from the Goldthwaite Cemetery, through which someone drove, damaging the grass and leaving ruts in the ground.

The damage was discovered Tuesday.

Deputies recovered the cup, which has “Paige” written on the outside.

The phrase “I am a bitch” appears above the name and the word “alcoholic” appears below it.

“VIP” is written on the opposite side of the cup, and beneath it appears “we are kind of a big deal.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Stranger performs CPR until help arrives
Belton woman reunites with woman who performed CPR, saved her life inside local store
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas