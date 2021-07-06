Pink plastic cup could lead investigators to vandal who did some damage at area cemetery

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) – Mills County investigators have released a photo of a pink plastic cup recovered from the Goldthwaite Cemetery, through which someone drove, damaging the grass and leaving ruts in the ground.

The damage was discovered Tuesday.

Deputies recovered the cup, which has “Paige” written on the outside.

The phrase “I am a bitch” appears above the name and the word “alcoholic” appears below it.

“VIP” is written on the opposite side of the cup, and beneath it appears “we are kind of a big deal.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Mills County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 648-2245.

