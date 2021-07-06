Advertisement

Proposed bill could ease financial burden for family caregivers

The Credit for Caring Act would offer up to a $5,000 tax credit for eligible family caregivers.
The Credit for Caring Act would offer up to a $5,000 tax credit for eligible family caregivers.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s likely you, or someone you know, has taken care of a loved one on a long-term basis. According to AARP, people spend around $7,000 a year as caretakers on average.

For a lot of people, that’s a big financial burden, along with the emotional toll that you really can’t put a number on.

However, there is a new bill in Congress that could at least help bring down the cost of looking after a loved one.

It’s called the Credit for Caring Act, and it would offer up to a $5,000 tax credit for eligible caregivers.

In a recent study, AARP found that housing is often the biggest expense for caregivers, but other expenses, like medicine and doctors’ visits, add up.

Caregivers are also often managing looking after a loved one, which can be like a part time job, with a full time job. Amanda Fredricksen, associate state director for advocacy and outreach for AARP Texas, said that’s why something like the Credit for Caring Act makes sense.

“Proposals like the Credit for Caring act just really makes good financial sense to really help support these family caregivers keep doing what they’re already doing,” Fredricksen said. “They want to do this for their loved ones. But sometimes they need a little help.”

Fredricksen said there are 3.4 million caretakers alone in the state, and they’re really the backbone of the long-term care system. She said this proposed bill recognizes that.

“We have more unpaid family caregivers than we do paid caregivers in the long term care system and without them, folks that depend on these family caregivers are likely to need more costly care,” Fredricksen said.

“And that’s either going to come out of pocket or that’s going to have to come from health through government programs like Medicaid.”

Fredricksen said that while the average cost for taking care of a loved one is $7,000, there are some differences AARP found in the study.

Older generations are paying more to take care of their loved ones, but younger generations, like Millennials and Generation Z, are paying a larger share of their income.

“It’s taking a bigger hit out of their out of their pockets it’s a bigger share of their income,” Fredricksen said. “Probably in part because they’re younger, and they don’t have the longer lifetime to save and earn.”

While the tax credit is just part of a proposed bill, there are other resources caregivers can take advantage of now. You can find more information on the AARP website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Stranger performs CPR until help arrives
Belton woman reunites with woman who performed CPR, saved her life inside local store
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas