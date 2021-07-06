Daily rain chances trend drier but it stays ‘cool’ for July standards

We are almost a full week into July and we are still talking about daily rain chances and “cool” temperatures for this time of the year. Our weather set up has high pressure to our west and high pressure to our southeast and they aren’t budging. That has helped to create substantial onshore flow pulling in all that Gulf moisture/humidity. Meanwhile an area of low pressure develops over Mexico/South Texas and gives enough lift to give us daily rain chances for the remainder of the week. That said, our rain chances will be trending downward heading into the weekend as the low pulls away a bit. But can you believe it? Because of this weather pattern set up we keep highs in the 80s through the middle part of July!

Any showers and storms that develop through the evening will die down tonight and it’s quiet with lows into the low and mid 70s. The next few days will be similar - with mainly afternoon and evening rain chances scattered throughout the area. A storm or two could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. The highest chances will be in the southern and eastern sections of the area where the moisture values are highest.

We do expect lower rain chances for the end of the week so many of us will have a few days to dry out heading into the weekend. Even though the chances for rain come down, high humidity stays and extra cloud cover should help to keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Highs may be close to 10° below average, but the heat index will make it feel like a sauna each day with feels like temperatures into the mid-to-upper 90s. We do have a front that is to our north, trying to push in by Sunday, and what it does for us is bring in more clouds, better scattered rain chances Sunday, and keeps the “cooler” 80s around into early next week.

