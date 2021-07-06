Reward offered for safe return of abducted Smith County children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A reward is now being offered to anyone who helps bring home two abducted children.

Larry Christian from Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a family member related 13-year-old Amber Jackson and 9-year-old Tristan Jackson has offered a $500 reward for their return. The mother of the children, Cynthia Hodges, is accused of illegally removing Amber and Tristan from a placement family. It is believed that Hodges has absconded with the children alongside her father, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

Investigators said the Hodges have a 2012 white Ford F-250 and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three subjects have ties to East and South Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas.

Jimmy Hodges is also wanted out of Dallas and Smith counties while Francis Hodges has a warrant for parole violation.

Investigators believe the health and safety of the children are at stake and ask that anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

