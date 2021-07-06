Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son