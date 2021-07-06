Search for elderly man who disappeared after leaving local hotel enters 11th day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The search for John Edward Mason, 81, who disappeared at around 6:30 a.m. on June 25 after leaving the Oyo Hotel at 500 North Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco entered its 11th day Tuesday.

Mason suffers from some memory loss and does not know anyone in Waco, police said.

He left the hotel in a gray Dodge Caravan that has front and rear damage and Texas license plate number GRD 1668.

Mason went to a bank that morning and left his cellphone there, leaving police with no way to track him.

Police advised residents not to approach him if they see him because he may be armed.

Mason was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue and white button shirt.

He’s 5-foot-4 and weighs about 140 pounds.

