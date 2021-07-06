Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits through July, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The commission is providing about $262 million for the emergency benefits.

The amount of the benefit is based on family size, but all SNAP households will receive at least $95 in emergency allotments, Abbott said.

SNAP households will also continue to receive a 15% increase in total benefits, which will continue monthly until September.

The increase and the additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Texas families, we will continue to provide support to these families through emergency SNAP benefits, which allow the purchases of healthy, nutritious foods,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Texans who need help may apply online for benefits including SNAP and Medicaid.

