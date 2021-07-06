Advertisement

Police: 2 neighbors reported man for racist harassment

Police in riot gear controlled a crowd outside a New Jersey man's home who was caught on video...
Police in riot gear controlled a crowd outside a New Jersey man's home who was caught on video yelling at a neighbor with racially charged words. (Source: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — A white man who called multiple neighbors racist slurs and claimed he forced other Black residents to move, has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct, according to local police.

A warrant dated Monday and other charging documents show at least two neighbors called police to report Edward C. Mathews, 45, on Friday for harassing them in a Mount Laurel neighborhood.

Warning: The following video may be disturbing to viewers.

A Black woman in the neighborhood called police on Friday saying Mathews was harassing her, approaching her front door and shouting racial slurs, according to prosecutors. She had previously told police she suspected Mathews of “criminal mischief” involving her car.

A doorbell camera captures Mathews bringing his dogs to her front yard, repeating a racial slur and thrusting his hips in a vulgar way after police responded and talked to him, prosecutors said.

Police then received a second call from a nearby address and found Mathews using racial slurs to address four people, which appears to be the interaction caught on video that drew widespread attention online.

That confrontation happened after Mathews knocked on a neighbor’s door demanding to see her husband, who is Black, and attempted to enter her home, prosecutors said. The woman, who is white, called police and another neighbor came over to find Mathews in the walkway.

A message was left with the public defender’s office seeking comment on behalf of Mathews.

Mathews was initially charged with harassment and biased intimidation but was not arrested. On Monday, protesters gathered outside of his home for many hours. He apologized in a video filmed by a protester and posted online.

Police arrested Mathews Monday evening and said he was in jail on Tuesday and will be held until a hearing likely on Friday.

“It is difficult to overstate how vile and despicable the conduct by this defendant towards his neighbors was on Friday night,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said in a statement Tuesday. “No one should ever have to deal with such hatred thrown in their face anywhere, but especially on their own doorstep.”

Police are investigating if protesters who threw objects toward officers and Mathews as they arrested him committed any crimes, Coffina said.

Mount Laurel is located 19 miles (30 kilometers) east of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Incident in neighborhood near local intermediate school draws heavy law enforcement response
DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Killeen as Bradley Guy...
Pilot killed in Killeen plane crash described as ‘experienced’ flight instructor
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
‘Our lives aren’t the same’: Texas family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
File Photo
Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son