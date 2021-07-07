Advertisement

11-year-old sister saves toddler who nearly drowned

By WFXT staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WFXT) - A frantic 911 call from a Massachusetts home captured the moments after a young child was found floating in the pool.

The family says thanks to the dispatcher on the line and his 11-year-old sister, their baby is still alive.

Ava Jones says her nearly 2-year-old brother got out of the house and fell into the water.

“I went to the side of the pool, and I pulled him out of the water,” she said. “And I wasn’t even checking if he was breathing yet, I just ran and screamed for my mom.”

Her uncle, Rob Hamilton, ran to get help.

“(Ava) was unbelievable,” he said. “She reached right over, picked him up with some super-strength or something and brought the baby down here where I was.”

The toddler was blue and not breathing, so his uncle gave him CPR with the help of the dispatcher on the phone. After a few minutes, the child started crying.

The sound of his cries can be heard on the 911 call recording.

The dispatcher, Rebecca Maccaro, said she was just doing her job.

“It’s not for being a hero or glory; it’s just because I know today this child is going to be OK,” Maccaro said. “That’s all it is, just helping people. It’s part of our job. That’s why we do it.”

Copyright 2021 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Daylong standoff at home near local intermediate school ends peacefully
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas
Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the...
Local H-E-B closed temporarily while electricians look for source of smoke in building
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Speeding car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Shocking assassination of Haiti's president
Shocking assassination of Haiti's president
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
8 more bodies found; crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully