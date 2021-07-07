Shooting at Texas Motel 6 leaves 2 injured

(KWTX) - Austin Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a suspect after at least two people were shot at a Motel 6 in north Austin late Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at Motel 6 located off St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35 around 11:17 p.m.

Officers located two victims who had been shot inside one of the rooms at the motel.

“The conditions vary from non-severe to life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Chad Honaker of the Austin Police Department.

“It is a very active investigation at this time,” said Honaker.

Austin Travis County-EMS say 3 people were treated with gunshot wounds, one had potentially life-threatening injuries, the other two had serious injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police say 2 people were shot Tuesday evening at St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35 at the motel 6. (Justin Jackson)

