Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued

Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide Amber Alert issued early Wednesday afternoon for a toddler who was abducted in San Antonio was discontinued just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“Kayeden has been located and is safe,” the San Antonio Police Department said in an email to local media.

No further details were immediately provided.

Kayeden Stutzman, 2, was believed to be with Erik Stutzman, 28, and authorities believed the two were traveling in a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with Texas license NTZ6442.

The boy was last seen at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Parliament Street in San Antonio.

He’s 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Erik Stutzman is 5-foot-8, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

