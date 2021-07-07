Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were involved in another standoff Wednesday afternoon in a Waco neighborhood, the second in two days.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hilltop Drive, Waco police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a press release Wednesday evening.

They determined a man had fired several rounds in and around his home, she said.

A neighborhood resident told KWTX nine shots were fired.

“The first officers that arrived on scene were able to quickly establish communication with the male. After more than an hour, officers were able to safely take the male into custody,” Shipley said.

The man surrendered to officers just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Viking Drive was closed to traffic because of the incident and Hilltop was closed in the immediate area of the standoff.

Officers engaged in a standoff Tuesday in a neighborhood on the north side of Waco Regional Airport with a possibly suicidal man that ended peacefully after hours of negotiation.

