Advertisement

Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 2 injured

A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.

In neighboring Iraq, 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops, inflicting minor injuries on two personnel.

There was no information Wednesday on the nationalities of the two.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed militias after American airstrikes in eastern Syria killed four Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
The boater escaped with minor injuries.
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
Friday night’s Movies in Your Park screening of “Tom & Jerry” in Killeen has been canceled...
Killeen: Friday’s movie in the park canceled
An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy