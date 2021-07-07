Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake

LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Central Texas game wardens are investigating after a boater escaped serious injury when an inboard engine exploded after he launched from Frank’s Marina on Lake Belton.

The unidentified boater had just exited the no wake zone when the engine exploded, authorities said.

He abandoned the boat and other boaters picked up him.

He suffered minor injuries.

Morgan’s Point Resort firefighters, Marina 61 and Belton firefighters worked to put out the fire as the boat drifted toward shore.

