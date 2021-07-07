California men arrested for arson at Somerville Elementary

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Tyler John Lonneman, 34, and Chance Loran James Downard, 26 of California have been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, burglary and arson after severe damage was done to the Somerville Elementary school.

Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and Somerville Fire Department responded to a possible burglary and fire at the school on June 28.

When officers arrived on the scene there was smoke and a plastic smell coming from inside the school with several broken windows from a possible break-in.

Through a joint investigation with Somerville Police Department, Lonneman and Downard were identified by tattoos through surveillance footage.

According to reports, there was more than $30,000 worth of damaged TVs, smart boards and computers, including a microwave that was placed on top of a stove with the burners turned on.

The sheriff’s office says the men turned themselves in Tuesday mornat at the Burleson County Jail. Each suspect is being held on bonds totaling $70,000 and are still in custody.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.