Central Texas girl reunited with dog that ran off because of fireworks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ximena Reyes, 11, has been reunited with her dog after the pet, scared by fireworks, ran away Friday night.

Kilo was found on the Baylor University campus.

Ximena and her family, who live on Bagby Avenue, searched frantically for the dog, posting to the Central Texas Lost and Found Pets Facebook page.

Dozens of dogs frightened by fireworks escaped from yards throughout Central Texas.

Summer Garza with Heart of Texas Lost and Found says her team checked the microchips of more than 100 stray dogs over the holiday weekend to try and locate owners and the Humane Society of Central Texas in Waco has taken in 35 stray dogs since opening Tuesday after the Fourth of July weekend.

The Waco Animal Shelter had 125 voicemail messages from pet owners over the weekend and more than 100 people walked into the shelter either to look for lost pets or to drop off pets they found.

The shelter is nearing capacity because of the influx of animals and is urging residents to adopt or foster the pets.

