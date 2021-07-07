Closures across Lake Texoma with water levels on the rise

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - High lake levels have shut down several lakeside boat ramps and some slips and boat houses are unreachable while debris is popping up around Lake Texoma.

As recent rainfall has made its way down from the panhandle pool elevation at the lake is sitting at just over 623 feet of elevation. That’s 4.17 feet above normal.

Carl Braucht is the Victory Fishing Tournament director, he said the lake “feels like it’s 6 feet higher” out on the water.

“You have to know where the regular shoreline is so you don’t run up on any obstructions,” Braucht said. “The fishermen out there are dealing with high water, there’s a lot of obstructions out when you’re dealing with that.”

The tournament runs every Tuesday from 6 pm to 9:30 pm. Braucht said for participants they need a change in strategy.

“A lot of them will move up higher because it’s got fresh cool water and a lot of vegetation that the bass like to be in,” Braucht said.

Matt Courtney said he’s been boating for years and this is his first time out on Lake Texoma. He said water levels were well over normal and he saw trash, sticks and debris piling up on the coast line.

“There’s sticks in the water, logs in the water, trees down in the water and we’re trying not to get in too far,” Courtney said.

The Tulsa District army corps of engineers lists several sights at East Burns Run, Lakeside and Juniper Point East that were closed and potentially under water.

