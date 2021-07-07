Core data and communication systems interrupted on Baylor campus
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The activation of a fire suppression system in Baylor’s data center caused a major interruption in the school’s core data and communication systems Wednesday including the university’s web site and phone systems.
By early Wednesday afternoon phone systems and call center platforms were back in operation.
The deadline for submission of grades for the first summer term was extended until 5 p.m. Thursday.
