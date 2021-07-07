Advertisement

ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a colleague caused controversy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) - ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter during the NBA finals.

The move by the sports network comes after the New York Times published an audio recording of Nichols making disparaging comments about her colleague Maria Taylor.

In the recording from last year, Nichols can be heard complaining that Taylor was chosen to cover the NBA Finals, saying it was in part because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Nichols released a statement apologizing, but Taylor hasn’t commented.

Another reporter has been chosen to cover the 2021 NBA Finals, which started Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

