Killeen: Family Aquatics Center reopens Friday

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)- Killeen’s Family Aquatics Center reopens Friday.

Regular hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The center is closed Monday through Thursday.

“We’re really excited to be open to our patrons,” Aquatics manager Claryce Free said.

“Our water park is really the main feature that we have here.”

The opening was delayed because of a shortage of lifeguards and it was unclear until this week whether the center would open at all.

“We have noticed there’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards. And so, we’ve worked consistently throughout the season. We’ve been hiring every week, doing interviews, doing lots of lifeguarding classes,” Free said.

“But it’s really been a nontraditional season. So we’re doing the best we can to make sure that we have enough staff to take care of our patrons safely,” she said.

Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children ages 4 to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54, and $5 for senior citizens 55 and older.

Long Branch Pool hours have changed to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The pool is is no longer open Friday through Sunday.

Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $2 for children ages 4 to 16 and seniors 55 and older and $3 for adults ages 17 to 54.

