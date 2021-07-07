Advertisement

Killeen: Firefighters save family from house fire, revive dog

Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo(City of Killeen)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen firefighters responded to a house fire over the weekend and saved everyone, including the family dog.

“Not only do firefighters work to protect people and property, they also save pets,” the City of Killeen said in a Facebook post.

“They were able to get this beautiful pup out of the fire and resuscitate him. Once he was alert and stable, he jumped up and ran to his parents!”

Killeen firefighters revived a dog after responding to a house fire over the weekend.
Killeen firefighters revived a dog after responding to a house fire over the weekend.(City of Killeen)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Daylong standoff at home near local intermediate school ends peacefully
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas
Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the...
Local H-E-B closed temporarily while electricians look for source of smoke in building
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Speeding car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured

Latest News

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully
Officials stressing importance of gun safety after accidental fire hits Waco child.
Stressing the importance of gun safety
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
Jamie Blanek and Snopp Dogg
Snoop Dogg honors Central Texas beauty queen