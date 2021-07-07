Killeen: Firefighters save family from house fire, revive dog

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen firefighters responded to a house fire over the weekend and saved everyone, including the family dog.

“Not only do firefighters work to protect people and property, they also save pets,” the City of Killeen said in a Facebook post.

“They were able to get this beautiful pup out of the fire and resuscitate him. Once he was alert and stable, he jumped up and ran to his parents!”

Killeen firefighters revived a dog after responding to a house fire over the weekend. (City of Killeen)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.