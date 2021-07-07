Police ask for help in search for Central Texas teen missing for more than a week
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for a 16-year-old Temple girl who’s been missing for more than a week.
Kathryn Heitzenrater was last seen on June 28.
She’s 5-foot-6 and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.