Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for Central Texas teen missing for more than a week

Kathryn Heitzenrater was last seen on June 28.
Kathryn Heitzenrater was last seen on June 28.(Temple Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in the search for a 16-year-old Temple girl who’s been missing for more than a week.

Kathryn Heitzenrater was last seen on June 28.

She’s 5-foot-6 and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Daylong standoff at home near local intermediate school ends peacefully
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas
Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the...
Local H-E-B closed temporarily while electricians look for source of smoke in building
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Speeding car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured

Latest News

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully
Officials stressing importance of gun safety after accidental fire hits Waco child.
Stressing the importance of gun safety
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
Jamie Blanek and Snopp Dogg
Snoop Dogg honors Central Texas beauty queen