Snoop Dogg rolls out red carpet for local beauty queen injured while helping crash victims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Snoop Dogg made a huge impression on a sold-out crowd Monday night at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill in downtown Waco and on Miss Waco 2015 Jamie Blanek in particular.

Jamie, known for her volunteerism all over Waco, and A huge smile that goes along with it, lost her leg after stopping to help victims of a crash on February 6, 2021 at Chapel Road and Old Lorena Road west of Hewitt.

A Jeep had collided with a Chevrolet Sonic whose driver failed to yield the right of way, according to Department of Public Safety reports.

Blanek was in front of the Jeep when a Buick sedan collided with the rear of the vehicle. The Jeep, propelled by the impact of the collision, slammed into her.

She was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition. Jamie not only survived but has met her new life-altering challenges head-on.

She has continued to work out at a local gym, is learning how to drive, continues to travel and still spends time out and about in the community with her friends and family. And she hardly goes anywhere without that signature smile.

When Snoop Dogg heard about Jamie’s story, he wanted to meet her. During his performance in Waco on Monday, he rolled out the red carpet for the beauty queen.

“He was wanting to take pictures with me,” Jamie said. “He was so happy to see me happy.”

Snoop made sure Jamie had the ‘best seat in the house’ as Jamie called it.

So, with the help of Snoop’s tour manager and business partner, Jamie got VIP tickets right next to the stage.

“He invited me VIP, so I enjoyed the concert right next to the stage,” Jamie said.

“Best seat in the house for me since I’m in my wheelchair and can’t be in the middle of the crowd.”

Waco beauty queen Jamie Blanek and her best friend, Eden Radcliffe, met Snopp Dogg during a recent performance in Central Texas. (Jamie Blanek)

Jamie sang along to the DJ and singer’s music and when the show was over, went backstage.

But it wasn’t for just a photo.

Jamie says Snoop really spent time with her and showed her genuine concern.

“I spent a good amount of time with him, and he was so nice,” she said.

“He was fun, real and chill. He also wants to make sure that I’m doing good, and I know we will see each other again,’ Jamie said.

Before Jamie left, Snoop signed two guitars Jamie will auction off during a benefit friends are hosting for her Aug. 29 at The Backyard.

Artists performing include William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Sam Riggs, Chad Prahter, Holly Tucker and more.

Details are available at jamieblanek.com.

