Belton woman reunites with woman who performed CPR, saved her life inside local store

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erin Scheer was planning a trip to the park with her 4-year-old daughter the morning of June 28 when she went inside Family Food Mart in Belton, but instead, she left in a stretcher and spent days sedated after a cardiac event stopped her heart while she was inside.

Rosanna Flores was also inside at the time and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, an act Scheer is calling life saving.

“I keep wondering what would have happened to me if you weren’t there. I’m so grateful for you, you saved my life,” Scheer said. “You gave me my life.”

Flores, however, doesn’t want to call herself a hero, she says she had no choice but to step in.

Her being inside the Family Food Mart at that time was something she chalks up to fate. She was supposed to be meeting a friend across the street for lunch when her car signaled for overheating, which she says its never done.

She pulled into the convenience store and decided to run an errand inside hoping it would cool down, when she heard Scheers daughter screaming.

“This little girl came up to me screaming saying ‘my mommy is dying’,” Flores explained.

Flores has an injured knee, so she wasn’t quick to go to the ground and help, but she began coaching a woman already at Scheers side on what to do. Flores was trained on CPR during a previous job at a nursing home.

It was when Scheers started to turn blue that Flores knew she had to step in. She’s seen on surveillance video handing off her cane to others standing by and once she’s on her knees she begins chest compressions.

Within minutes Belton Fire and EMS arrive and take over, they got Scheer on oxygen, onto a stretcher and out the front door.

As they loaded her into an ambulance, Flores says the reality of what had happened started to sink in. She remembers the ambulance driving away without sirens, fearing the worst.

Days went by and she had no idea how to follow up to hear about the stranger she was trying to save.

It wasn’t until a friend reached out Tuesday morning after seeing a post from Scheer on Facebook.

Scheer has no memory of the incident or the days following. She says she was sedated and listed as a Jane Doe at the hospital until Wednesday.

When she learned about the women who helped her she wanted to find them so she could hug them and thank them.

Little did she know, Flores was just as desperate to hear from her.

“I’m so glad to be able to see her up and walking, and okay, and to get to see her daughter again,” Flores said.

“I remember just telling her daughter to hold her mom’s hand. That was the best way I could get her to calm down and feel like she was helping,” Flores said.

The three reunited at the very park Scheer was hoping to visit on the 28th, a week later.

As Scheer walked up to Flores, tears started to fall. The two embraced in a hug as Scheer thanked her for what she did.

The two talked about the irony of Flores being inside at all.

“God wanted me in there. I think someone wanted me in there,” Flores said.

“I know he put you in there. I needed you in there,” Scheer responded.

Scheer is starting a fundraiser on Facebook in hopes of being able to give back to Flores and the second woman that was there helping in some way.

More than anything the two hope the story inspires others to learn CPR.

“I don’t consider myself a hero, I was at the right place at the right time when someone needed me. I would do it again any day of the week if I had to,”

Rosanna Flores
