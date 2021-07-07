Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -A Dodge Charger whose driver was fleeing police struck an SUV, which careened into a pickup truck Wednesday morning on Elms Road in Killeen, sending four to local hospitals.

One of the four, a 41-year-old man who was driving the SUV, later died.

At around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted the Dodge traveling west at a high rate of speed on Stan Schlueter Loop near Lions Park, police said.

The officer reversed direction to try to stop the car but lost sight of the vehicle.

A second officer then spotted the Dodge headed north on Trimmier Road at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver of the car stopped at a red light at the intersection of Trimmier and Elms Road, then cut through the traffic and headed west on Elms.

“The officer continued to travel westbound on Elms,” police said.

“He lost sight of the vehicle (but) he then observed a cloud of dust and noticed debris from a collision.”

The Charger slammed into the side of the Chevrolet Equinox SUV, whose driver was pulling out of a private drive on Elms.

The force of the collision pushed the SUV into the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was eastbound on Elms.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in critical condition.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, about two hours after the crash.

Timothy Hogan, a resident who witnessed the crash, said the driver of the SUV had just dropped off a grocery delivery.

He said the SUV driver, still in his seat, was ejected by the force of the collision and landed a distance from the vehicle.

“I was a couple of homes down because I work here in the park, and I noticed a body laying on the side of the road. The guy was not moving, not breathing, no pulse.”

Hogan assisted police with cutting the victim out of his seat belt and performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

The two people who were riding in the Dodge, and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hogan says that Elms Road is “a dangerous road” between Fort Hood Street and Florence.

This is due to people who speed down Elms Road at all times of the day and night.

“They are always racing, and it got 10 times worse when they opened that bar,” he said.

“I know they won’t do it, but I’d say streets lights like a red light at Florence might help,” he said.

