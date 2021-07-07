Trending drier for the weekend

This active weather pattern we’ve had for for the first week of July steadily keeps us with rain chances and below-average temperatures, for July standards. For parts of south Texas, this rain-maker, an upper level low, sitting in close by and with ample Gulf moisture, they will see flooding concerns for the next couple of days. Back here at home, our coverage starts to come down some (not to zero) over the next few days.

That said, just like we’ve seen the last several afternoons, we could see several downpours in our the area. Coverage won’t be as widespread, but we do at least keep the chance for some isolated showers and storms for the rest of the week. There could be a storm or two that could produce strong wind, lightning, and a quick inch or two that could cause some minor flooding.

A little more cloud cover is expected on Friday, but rain chances still stay around 30% for the afternoon/evening for Thursday and Friday. Highs stay in the upper 80s. Lows in the low 70s. Rain chances will briefly decrease over the weekend (20% on Saturday) allowing afternoon highs to return to the low 90s by the start of the weekend. The weekend will bring us more sun, less rain, and more sticky heat, which will be closer to that “typical” July feel we all know. The recent rains keep heat index values high too and it’ll feel like the triple-digits during the afternoon both on Saturday and Sunday.

THURS: Low: 72. Partly cloudy. 30% for showers and storms. High: 88.

FRI: Low 72. Partly cloudy. 30% chance for showers and storms. High: 87.

SAT: Low 72. Mostly cloudy. 20% chance for showers and storms. High: 90.

SUN: Low 73. Partly cloudy. 30% chance for showers and storms. High: 92.

We’ll have another 30% chance of rain Monday as a weak front tries to ease in. The front will likely dissipate so while we could see some rain, we won’t actually see a big drop in temperatures. Highs stay in the low-90s early next week with rain chances near 20% through Wednesday but as rain chances tail off next Thursday and Friday, highs may climb a bit closer to average in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.