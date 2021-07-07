Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A family is lucky to be alive after their vehicle went up in flames on I-35 Tuesday afternoon.
According to Troy Police, a 2010 Dodge Caravan carrying three people caught fire.
The cause is unknown, police say, however, it appeared to be a mechanical malfunction or failure.
No one was injured.
Traffic was impacted as the main northbound lanes were closed for about 25 minutes.
