Troy: Minivan goes up in flames, shuts down interstate

A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.
A vehicle fire shutdown part of Interstate-35 in Troy Tuesday afternoon.(Photo courtesy of Jimmy Bennett)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A family is lucky to be alive after their vehicle went up in flames on I-35 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Troy Police, a 2010 Dodge Caravan carrying three people caught fire.

The cause is unknown, police say, however, it appeared to be a mechanical malfunction or failure.

No one was injured.

Traffic was impacted as the main northbound lanes were closed for about 25 minutes.

