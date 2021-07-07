Advertisement

US marshals capture boy, 15, wanted for capital murder

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Office says that they have now captured Dezmon Clinton, who was wanted for capital murder.

The boy was taken into custody at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon without incident.

He was then transported to the Jackson Police Department for processing on their warrant.

He and DeAngelo Jackson, 22, have been arrested and charged with murder related to the death of Brendan Stuckey.

Stuckey, 32, died Thursday, May 27, after he was found shot and lying on Sunset Drive.

Clinton is believed to be around 15 years old, according to Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers.

No details of the murder were provided.

