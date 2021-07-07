Waco: Accidental shooting that injured 5-year-old underscores importance of securing firearms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accidental shooting Monday evening in Waco that left a 5-year-old boy injured underscores the importance of securing firearms, police and certified instructors say.

The youngster evidently shot himself in the left leg after his mother placed him in the backseat of a vehicle.

The first officer to arrive at the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of Reynolds Street applied a torniquet to the boy’s leg.

The youngster is expected to recover.

His mother told officers she neither knew the gun was in the backseat nor saw the weapon as she secured her son.

“Firearms are considered deadly weapons for a reason. This was a tragic accident that could have easily been prevented. We are thankful for the quick actions of our officer during this call,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

“There’s a lot of people that are uneducated on firearm safety and on firearms in general,” DPS Certified SSO and LTC instructor Johnny Price, said.

“When you purchase a firearm, that’s the first thing you got to learn is full-blown gun safety.”

“As adults, we are responsible for that firearm, not that child,” Price said.

“We are responsible for where it is, like the one left in the vehicle. It could have been prevented by locking it away. They have trigger locks, small safes, big safes.”

Price says gun owners should always have safety top of mind.

“After it happens like the other day, it’s too late,” Price said.

“One of the best things is teach your kids. Always assume that every firearm your touch is loaded, you keep your finger off the trigger, you keep the muzzle away from you pointed down range and what I mean by down range that means pointed in a safe direction.”

There are several places across Central Texas that offer training courses to help keep you and those around you safe.

“Go to YouTube, go to the range, get out and practice,” Price said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.