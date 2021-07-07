Advertisement

Waco: Tour company earns national recognition after tough year

TripAdvisor recently named Waco Tours the "No. 4 Top Overall Experience - United States". In...
TripAdvisor recently named Waco Tours the "No. 4 Top Overall Experience - United States". In addition, Waco Tours was also named a 2021 Travelers' Choice "Best of the Best" Things to Do.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tourism was almost completely shut down during the pandemic, but somehow, Waco Tours has come back better than ever after the crisis.

TripAdvisor recently named Waco Tours the “No. 4 Top Overall Experience - United States.” In addition, Waco Tours was also named a 2021 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Things to Do.

It comes at a perfect time, as the company hopes to be an ambassador for the city as life gets back to normal.

Waco Tours co-founder David Ridley said the pandemic was difficult for them, just like for everyone else. But after opening tours up slowly, they’re back to full capacity, and tours are sold out most days, in advance.

Ridley said making the list of top experiences in the country is special to them because they want this to be a fun adventure for both Wacoans and tourists.

“It gives them something to do while they’re in Waco, and it brings them in to stories of Waco that they would have never heard or they get to see things that would have never seen if they go on our experiences,” Ridley said. “And that’s the goal of Waco Tours.”

Sarah Jones, who is visiting Waco from Florida, went on the tour with her mom. Jones said she knew about Waco from “Fixer Upper,” and had read Chip and Joanna Gaines’ books, so she was excited to see the city.

Jones said she learned a lot about the area.

“I didn’t know what story in terms of the tornado and how much restoration really was made in this community so that was really cool to see,” Jones said.

Waco Tours is working on building back their number of guides and boat captains to be able to offer more tours, especially during this busy season. If you’re interested in taking either the classic tour or a river cruise tour, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was present and paramedics were standing by.
Daylong standoff at home near local intermediate school ends peacefully
Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen on June 26.
Authorities search for Central Texas man missing for more than a week
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Texas
Waco firefighters responded to the store late Tuesday afternoon and found light smoke in the...
Local H-E-B closed temporarily while electricians look for source of smoke in building
The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Speeding car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured

Latest News

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully
Officials stressing importance of gun safety after accidental fire hits Waco child.
Stressing the importance of gun safety
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
Jamie Blanek and Snopp Dogg
Snoop Dogg honors Central Texas beauty queen