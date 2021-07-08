10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 7.10.21-7.11.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

TriWaco Triathlon is Sunday at Indian Spring Park in downtown Waco. This annual triathlon features sprint and Olympic distance events using the Brazos River, Cameron Park, and a spectator friendly bike course! The race begins at 6:30 a.m. with a 1,500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River followed by a 40K bike ride and 10K run for Olympic distance.

The quarterly Brazos River Cleanup is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Keep Waco Beautiful and Waco Paddle Company are the coordinators and Waco Paddle Company will provide kayaks and canoes on a first come, first serve basis! Meet at Waco Paddle Company help get the river cleaned up for the summer and the TriWaco Race!!

Saturday is Love Your Park Day at Stewart Park in Killeen. Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. Be part of a group that comes for a one day community project to install a crushed granite trail and plant new trees. All equipment and training will be provided. Bring your excitement and willingness to get to work!

The Spring Ho Festival in Lampasas has been going on all week but this weekend wraps up the final few days with a lot of festivities and fun! Saturday there is an arts & craft fair and pony rides all day along with the Toughest 10K in Texas, 5k & 1 Mile run that morning. Then the Grand Parade starts at 10 a.m. along with kayak races at 11:45 am. The Carnival opens at noon and there will be washer pitching tournaments, Horrell- Higgins Gunfight re-enactment, live entertainment in the park, water sports, and a Concert on the Square starting at 8 p.m... and that’s just Saturday’s fun! Sunday wraps up a week-long celebration with more another fully day of arts & crafts fair and pony rides with museum exhibits and Spirit of Second Street, a celebration of historic buildings with jazz music, cars, food trucks and more.

The 12th Annual Val Eason Memorial Golf Tournament begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at the Sammons golf course in Temple. Teams of 4 players can compete in the tournament and help to raise funds benefiting Peaceable Kingdom, a children’s charity. Lunch is provided and there will be door prizes along with random team cash drawings.

Mexia celebrates 150 years on Saturday with an all day Sesquicentennial Celebration which includes a parade, time capsule opening, and street dance. Bring your lawn chairs and coolers. Parade starts at 9 a.m., the time capsule gets opened at 11 a.m. and a new one will be filled. The Sesquicentennial Sweets Reception starts at noon and the Street Dance gets going at 6 p.m. There will be commemorative t-shirts, coins, along with a DJ & live music, food trucks, arts & crafts, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and rock painting.

Renaissance Faire for Crooked Beard takes place Saturday and Sunday at Old Fort Parker historic site in Groesbeck. Cost is $8 for 12 and under, military and senior citizens, $10 for over 12. Camping is available at $10 for tents and $20 for RVs. Benefit Ren Faire in honor of beloved local man Mike Tillery passed away at the age of 52 on June 9 from liver cancer. Mike was known as Crooked Beard or Mikee Mann in the Renaissance community. At Mike’s request 100% of the proceeds will go to Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center and Shepard’s Heart, a food pantry.

To help raise awareness about fresh-water amoebas, the Lily Strong Striper Fishing and Cornhole tournament will take place this Saturday the at the Harbor Resort and Rental on Lake Whitney. The day starts at 11 a.m. with cornhole, lunch, and fishing. Break off for the fishing tournament starts at 2:30 p.m. More information on the tournament rules can be found here.

First Baptist Church in Troy will be hosting the Texas National Guard COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Team on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church parking lot. They will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 12 and up who wishes to be vaccinated. Vaccines are FREE with no appointment needed. However, they ask that you please RSVP so enough vaccines are available. You can RSVP through https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/27PR68W, call 254-938-2582 or email the church at fbctroytx@fbctroyx.org with how many people in your group will be receiving vaccines. The second clinic is scheduled for July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive the second dose.

The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a free, quarterly drive-thru Styrofoam Recycling Event Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive. Look for U-Haul trucks with recycling signs on the side. They accept Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces. Peanuts cannot be accepted.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.