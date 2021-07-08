Advertisement

12-year-old barrel racer will represent West Texas at world championships

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bralea Couch of Odessa will compete in the NBHA World Championships this month in Georgia. The 12-year-old has been barrel racing basically from the time that she could walk, according to her grandmother.

Watch the video above to see Bralea in action, and hear the sweet things she had to say about her grandmother.

