Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim's home

An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s home. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - One Central Texas man is dead, and another is facing a murder charge after an argument Wednesday night at the H-E-B store at 170 East Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s home.

Officers found the victim, Cameron T. Wilcox, 29, lying dead in the driveway of his home at 206 Peach Tree Lane after responding at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting.

The suspect was gone when they arrived, but Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted him in Leander and took him into custody after a traffic stop.

Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara.
Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara.(Jail photo)

Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara, 31, was booked into the Williamson County Jail early Thursday morning and faces a murder charge, according to online records.

His bond had not been set as of late Thursday morning.

The initial caller, a woman whose name was not released, told police the two men, who knew each other, argued at the H-E-B.

She and Wilcox left the store and drove to their home on Peach Tree Lane where they were unloading groceries when Villatoro-Guevara, who police say was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, drove up, got out of his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, fired into the air and then toward Wilcox who was shot repeatedly.

