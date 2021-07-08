Advertisement

Baylor picked eighth Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, second from right, congratulates his players after a stop...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, second from right, congratulates his players after a stop against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 conference released the 2021 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives. Baylor is slated to finish eighth, receiving 124 points.

OU earned 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points. Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU rounded out the top five.

The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1.    Oklahoma (35)                                     386

2.    Iowa State (4)                                      351

3.    Texas                                                    273

4.    Oklahoma State                                    266

5.    TCU                                                      255

6.    West Virginia                                        185

7.    Kansas State                                        163

8.    Baylor                                                   124

9.    Texas Tech                                           103

10.    Kansas                                                 39

