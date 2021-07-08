CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old woman from San Antonio by the San Antonio police department.

According to the alert, her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Rangel was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Crestview Drive in San Antonio.

She was last seen in a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate GXG9692.

Rangel is 5-foot-4, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings, black backpack with brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

