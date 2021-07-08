Coastal low starts to pull away but not before increasing Friday’s rain chance

We are on the outskirts of an upper level low sitting down to our south and once again we are talking more rain chances and below-average temperatures, for July standards. The way that the coastal low is situated, it’s going to start to shift away a bit and our rain/storm coverage will increase gradually overnight and into Friday.

Friday brings some scattered to widespread showers both in the morning and again in the afternoon. It won’t be an all-day rain event for everyone, but it’s definitely a day you will want the rain gear close by. Keep it around for tomorrow but we will likely get a break from needing it for Saturday. With a slightly higher rain chance and more cloud cover, temperatures are expected to be a bit lower, only in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend, a change in the weather pattern comes for us as high pressure briefly builds in. This should lead to mainly dry and hotter weather — more typical of the season. Highs over the weekend expected to be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s. Of the two weekend days, Saturday looks to be the driest.

A cold front will make its way from the north on Sunday, bringing along an increased chance for showers/storms. Behind the front, we keep daily chances for showers and storms continues for the first half of the week. Highest chances for rain will generally be in the morning or afternoon hours, located in the southeast portions of the region. Monday will have slightly cooler and drier air due to the previous day’s cold front. Otherwise, expect highs in the 80s and 90s, with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s are expected.

