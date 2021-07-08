Rollover on busy Central Texas highway injures three, one critically

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that injured three people, one with critical injuries after a car rolled over onto its roof.

DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one car crash on IH-14 just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 just west of TJ Mills.

“A 2003 BMW passenger vehicle, driven by a 32 year old male from Killeen, Texas, was traveling west on IH-14 at an extremely high rate of speed,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

“The vehicle lost control and collided with the center median wall causing the vehicle to roll multiple times,” he said in a statement.

Emergency officials attended to one patient who was on the side of the road.

The patient was later flown by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with serious incapacitating injuries from the crash.

The two passengers in the car were also transported to Baylor Scott and White by ambulance in good condition.

Westbound traffic was shut down for an hour while police investigated the crash.

“Texas DPS wants to remind drivers that speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt will greatly increase the chances of being injured or killed in a crash,” said Washko.

