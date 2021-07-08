Advertisement

Rollover on busy Central Texas highway injures three, one critically

DPS Troopers investigate a crash that injured three people, one with critical injuries after a...
DPS Troopers investigate a crash that injured three people, one with critical injuries after a car rolled over onto its roof.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that injured three people, one with critical injuries after a car rolled over onto its roof.

DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one car crash on IH-14 just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 just west of TJ Mills.

“A 2003 BMW passenger vehicle, driven by a 32 year old male from Killeen, Texas, was traveling west on IH-14 at an extremely high rate of speed,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

“The vehicle lost control and collided with the center median wall causing the vehicle to roll multiple times,” he said in a statement.

Emergency officials attended to one patient who was on the side of the road.

The patient was later flown by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with serious incapacitating injuries from the crash.

The two passengers in the car were also transported to Baylor Scott and White by ambulance in good condition.

Westbound traffic was shut down for an hour while police investigated the crash.

“Texas DPS wants to remind drivers that speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt will greatly increase the chances of being injured or killed in a crash,” said Washko.

DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that injured three people, one with critical injuries...
DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that injured three people, one with critical injuries after a car rolled over onto its roof.(Justin Jackson)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
The Delta variant of COVID-19, which poses a serious threat to people who aren’t fully...
COVID-19 Delta variant identified in at least one Central Texas County adding urgency to vaccination push
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
The boater escaped with minor injuries.
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake

Latest News

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Fantasia S. Woods was laid to rest Thursday with military honors.
Central Texas woman laid to rest with military honors
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Central Texans can go to a comedy club,...
Waco: New comedy club brings laughter back to Central Texas
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Central Texans can go to a comedy club,...
Waco: New comedy club brings laughter back to Central Texas
Waco ISD Job Fair hosted at University High School.
Dozens of positions open within Waco ISD
Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back to Austin to tie up some legislative loose ends.
Texas lawmakers return to Austin for special session