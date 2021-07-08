Former Ellison Eagle becomes a professional boxer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Ellison Eagle, Darius Fulghum, always dreamed of boxing at the Olympics. He won the Olympic trials in 2019, and was waiting for the Olympic qualifiers. Those were canceled and he didn’t make the team, but now he’s focused on different professional boxing dreams.

Fulghum signed with S-Jam Boxing management this week and plans to have his first professional fight in the fall. Fulghum has another career he could fall back on though - he’s a registered nurse.

