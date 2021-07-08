Advertisement

Killeen: Animal shelter hosts free weekend adoption event

The Killeen Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Sam...
The Killeen Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Animal Shelter, which remains a near capacity, is hosting a free adoption event Saturday and Sunday.

The shelter will waive fees for animals that have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Standard rates apply to other animals.

Animals available for adoption may be viewed online.

The shelter, at 3118 Commerce Dr., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

