Killeen: Animal shelter hosts free weekend adoption event

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Animal Shelter, which remains a near capacity, is hosting a free adoption event Saturday and Sunday.

The shelter will waive fees for animals that have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Standard rates apply to other animals.

Animals available for adoption may be viewed online.

The shelter, at 3118 Commerce Dr., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.