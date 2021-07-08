Killeen: Friday’s movie in the park canceled

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night’s Movies in Your Park screening of “Tom & Jerry” in Killeen has been canceled and rescheduled for Aug. 13.

The free movie was to have been shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Amphitheater next to the Killeen Community Center.

The power issue at the community center requires repairs that will affect the amphitheater, the city said.

The next movie on the schedule is “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which will be screened on July 23.

More information is available online.

