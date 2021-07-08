Advertisement

Killeen: Friday’s movie in the park canceled

Friday night’s Movies in Your Park screening of “Tom & Jerry” in Killeen has been canceled...
Friday night’s Movies in Your Park screening of “Tom & Jerry” in Killeen has been canceled because of a power issue. (File)(KY3)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night’s Movies in Your Park screening of “Tom & Jerry” in Killeen has been canceled and rescheduled for Aug. 13.

The free movie was to have been shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Amphitheater next to the Killeen Community Center.

The power issue at the community center requires repairs that will affect the amphitheater, the city said.

The next movie on the schedule is “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which will be screened on July 23.

More information is available online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent four to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
Fleeing car hits SUV, SUV hits pickup, leaving one dead, 3 injured
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
The boater escaped with minor injuries.
Boater escapes serious injury when inboard engine explodes on area lake
Doctors are reporting a spike in RSV cases in Central Texas which may be pandemic-related.
Child virus spiking in Central Texas
Officers at the scene of the standoff.
Hourlong standoff in local neighborhood ends peacefully

Latest News

An argument at an area H-E-B store led to a deadly shooting in the driveway of the victim’s...
Argument at area H-E-B leads to deadly shooting in driveway of victim’s home
Dr. Richard Teff spent 22 years in the Army and retired as a Lieutenant General.
Local hospital welcomes new neurosurgeon
The Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas, was emptied of state prisoners last month to instead detain...
Almost 150 guards staff empty Texas prison as state officials work on Abbott’s plan to use it for immigrants
Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
Stanton ISD employee charged, arrested for indecency with a child