Local hospital welcomes new neurosurgeon

By Gordon Collier
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ascension Providence recently announced the addition of a new surgeon to it’s neurosurgical team.

Dr. Richard Teff spent 22 years in the Army and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

Dr. Teff served two tours in Iraq during some of the fiercest fighting of the war.

He’s looking forward to a calmer operating atmosphere.

“It’s nice to start on an operation where the patient isn’t already bleeding and dying this time,” said Dr. Teff

Dr. Teff joined the Army right out of high school at the age of 18.

He’s says he never could have imagined the journey the Army would take him on, after growing up on farm.

“I was a kid had no prospect of college. It turns out I got to go to a private Catholic university in Omaha, That thrust into the ability to go on to med school and become a neurosurgeon. That’s something I never dreamed of.” he said.

During the war, Dr. Teff performed countless life saving surgeries and earned the Bronze Star for his service.

“What you’re really getting is a tap on a shoulder in appreciation for the hard work that you did that really made a difference. Very few are given out to physician providers. I feel very honored to have been awarded that both times I was there,” said Dr. Teff

Dr. Teff who describes Waco as a good fit is the latest addition to the Neurosurgical team but he won’t be the only new face in the operating room.

Ascension Providence is adding a third Neurosurgeon in November.

