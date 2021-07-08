Advertisement

Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old

By KETV staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska left the hospital for the first time in his life.

The child was born prematurely with serious complications.

He only started walking a month ago, but Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps as he leaves hospital care for the first time.

“From the womb, he wasn’t supposed to make it,” said Ta’Riance Harris, Marquinn’s mother.

Affectionately known as “Q,” the miracle baby was born prematurely at 27 weeks, weighing only 13.8 ounces when he entered the world.

He was later diagnosed with chronic lung disease and other medical complications. His mom says her son may not have survived without the right care.

“We had a team of doctors,” Harris said. “We probably had like six doctors who were all working together to make sure he came out and make sure he stayed and made sure he survived.”

Doctors worked tirelessly to keep Q well without bouts of coughing, but nothing was working.

“It really does become problematic when you’re used to seeing results with things, and you just are hitting a wall,” said pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Gordon Still.

With a leap of faith, his doctors found the right medications and therapy, finally giving mom and dad the green light to take him home.

“From him coughing all the time nonstop to barely coughing now - that’s greatness to us,” said his father, Marquinn Buckley.

It’s been a rough road for Q’s parents, carving time out of every day to visit their son in the hospital.

“Coming here then going home and doing what you’ve got to do at home to get ready for the next day, I felt like that was harder than just being able to go home and just come home to your child,” the dad said.

Now with his parents, respite care and a tracheostomy and ventilator, the three can start a new chapter together.

“I think what shocks everybody the most is how much complications and stuff that he had going wrong with him, he was still a happy baby,” Marquinn Buckley said. “He was still energetic.”

“We’ve been moving along, but it feels like now we can do things as a family,” his mom said.

Copyright 2021 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

