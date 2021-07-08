New technology takes summer workouts to a new level

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Finding success on Friday nights in the Fall starts with what you do in the weight room in the middle of Summer.

The Robinson Rockets are combining new technology with a new mindset to bring that Summer training to a new level.

Head Coach Robert Rubel tells me, “With our personnel we are never going to be bigger and stronger than a lot of the teams we face. That is just a fact of life for us. So, we decided we were going to concentrate on explosiveness and we started doing a lot of research.”

That research led the Rockets to velocity-based training. The coaches installed sensors and iPads that give instant feedback during a workout.

“That thing will tell you bar path, it will tell you power... it will tell you how fast you are moving at a certain point, just all kinds of things,” explains Rubel.

Having the data available in real-time allows the players and coaches to adjust workouts on the fly, so the team can work smarter and harder.

Rubel says, “Research shows a person’s strength can vary 18 percent, weak or strong, on a day-to-day basis. If a kid is strong that day, we can put more weight on, as long as he keeps his numbers up. If a kid is weak that day, we can take some weight off and still keep his numbers up.”

The Summer regiment consists of two days of heavy lifting and two days velocity-based training each week.

The players say it was an adjustment moving away from just lifting as much weight as possible, but the results speak for themselves.

Senior wideout Dallas Ryno says, “I was a little skeptical. I thought, ‘more weight is how you get big’, but then you start moving it, and you can still get gains by doing less weight with more speed.”

Fellow senior Travis Morgan adds, “It has really helped a lot. It is more focus on explosion so it is getting us faster and quicker. It has also helped our maxes a lot because we are pushing up faster. It’s not really about the weight, it’s about how fast you get it up, and it is honestly helping add more weight by going faster.”

The Rockets will get to test the results on the field when they strap on the helmets and pads for training camp starting August 2nd.

Until then, it’s all about getting faster and more explosive.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.